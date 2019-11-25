Three suspects are now in custody in connection to Aniah Blanchard's disappearance.
Police arrested David Johnson, Jr. in Montgomery Monday.
He's charged with hindering prosecution.
This on a day when investigators believe the remains of Blanchard have been found
According to the Lee County District Attorney, the remains were located in a rural area off Macon County Road 2.
Auburn Police said investigators received information about the possible location of a body during their ongoing investigation into Blanchard's disappearance.
They were discovered Monday morning in a rural area several feet into the woodline.
The Lee County District Attorney says there is good reason to believe the remains are Blanchard's.
Blanchard was last seen on surveillance tape inside a convenience store October 23rd the night she disappeared.
Two suspects have been charged with kidnapping her.
Antwon "Squirmy" Fisher was arrested Friday and was in court Monday.
Court documents said Fisher provided transportation to the first suspect arrested, Ibraheem Yazeed, and disposed of evidence.
During Yazeed's court appearance earlier this month, a detective gave testimony on what he said he was told from a witness.
The detective said, "He said he observed Blanchard and a black male later positively identified as Ibraheem Yazeed at the store at the same time, and he observed Yazeed forcing Blanchard into her vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in that vehicle."
Blanchard's vehicle was found at a Montgomery apartment complex with damage along its passenger side.
An affidavit stated blood "indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury" was found in the passenger compartment of the SUV.
Tests confirmed the blood was Blanchard's.
Before Monday's discovery, Blanchard's mother talked about the ordeal of waiting.
She said, "It's a feeling I cant even describe. Every second I'm just hanging. I'm waiting when the phone rings. I'm hoping they say, 'Okay, we've got some new information.' "
Yazeed and Fisher are being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.
