MACON COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- Law enforcement believe they have found the remains of missing college student Aniah Blanchard.
Investigators are combing through a crime scene near a church on Macon County Road 2, between Auburn and Montgomery. Crime scene techs are expected to be on scene overnight.
The search for Blanchard has lasted more than a month.
“I think somebody had specific information because that’s a tough area,” said Andre Brunson, Macon County Sheriff.
The remains were found in a wooded area that is not traveled often.
The remains have not been formally identified, but investigator believe it is Blanchard who was last seen October 23rd at a convenience store in Auburn. Blanchard’s car was found two days later about 60 miles away in Montgomery, with her blood inside.
“I just want to tell the family hopefully she’s at ease, hopefully they’ll be at ease and they feel better because of what’s going on because she’s finally at rest and at peace if this is in fact Aniah,” Brunson said.
Three suspects have been arrested in this case. Ibraheem Yazeed and Antwon Fisher are charged with kidnapping Blanchard. Yazeed has been in custody since November 7th, Fisher was arrested on Friday and had his first court appearance just an hour and a half before police started search the area where the remains were found. A third suspect, David Johnson Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with hindering prosecution.
“I tell everybody especially females if you don’t have to come out at night, don’t come out at night,” Brunson said. “This is not the same world, this is not society that we had 10 years ago, you know it’s very dangerous, you have to watch out for what you’re doing because we have some bad people in the world today.”
Right now, investigators are awaiting dental records to formally identify the remains as Blanchard’s.
Detectives are not saying how they found the crime scene.
