MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Rep. Jerry Carl, who earlier announced he would join an effort to challenge the election results, said he's praying for safety as Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol.
Carl, the newly sworn-in congressman for Alabama's first district, tweeted, "Americans have a right to protest, but violence is never the answer. I’m praying for the safety of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and the law enforcement protecting us."
Dozens of supporters of Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.
Hours before the violence, Rep. Carl announced that he would join the challenge of the election results from several states, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.
