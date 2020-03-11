WBRC-TV in Birmingham and other media outlets report a Birmingham police officer was shot on Tuscaloosa Avenue. WBRC says police are saying two suspects are in custody and a third is being sought.
Reports: Birmingham police officer shot, 2 of 3 suspects in custody
