PENSACOLA, Fla. --According to the Escambia County Twitter page, a significant water main break has occurred on Pensacola Beach.
Crews are unable to respond due to current storm conditions.
ECUA will have to shut off the water system at approximately 11:00 pm tonight.
Residents who are still on Pensacola Beach are urged to store water if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.