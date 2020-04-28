MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- While retail store owners can breathe a sigh of relief as they go back to business, others aren’t so fortunate.
Governor Kay Ivey not budging on restrictions to restaurant owners and “close contact” services like barbers and gyms.
For some it doesn’t sit well, seeing restrictions lifted on other businesses, while they must stay out of business.
“I don’t think I can survive another week.”
Carlton N. Wallace now suffers a harsh reality that many business owners across Mobile County must face.
His boarded up barbershop will have to stay that way.
Wallace has been a barber for 35 years and must now choose between paying his bills at home or at the barbershop he’s spent most of his life shaping.
“My frustration is I don’t own this building. I’ve been here, June will be 24 years, and the landlord is asking for rent that I don't have because I have not been working,” said Wallace.
He says right now he’s relying on donations to get by and seeing some clients at their homes.
“This is all I know how to do, is to use my hands. I’m like superman without his cape. If I don’t have a pair of shears in one hand, clippers or a comb, doing what I love.”
Others like Brooke Goff, who are fortunate to still have some business, are doing their best to support their neighbors.
Over the last couple of weeks Goff has been promoting their dishes at her wine bar where she is still offering curbside service at Domke Market.
“We’re really good friends with the owners at Villa Del Rey mexican kitchen and we do a lot of things with them and to see the struggle and the hurt in their eyes to let their people go and you know,” said Goff.
For Marc Jackson it’s a catch 22 as he struggles financially, but knows the situation we’re in.
“The majority of our customers are black and brown and we know it has a disproportionate effect on that community.”
Jackson owns Kazoola Eatery and Entertainment.
Though he doesn’t have to, he’s chosen to shut down completely until he feels more comfortable, regardless of when the governor says they can open up again.
“It’s no way I can say I love them and look them in the eyes and we open up, knowing this virus is having a more impact on our community,” said Jackson.
Wallace believes more can be done to help close contact businesses get back to work.
It’s still a big question of when they can open up again since governor Ivey has not put a date on it.
