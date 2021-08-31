MOBILE, AL. (WALA)-- Water continued to recede on the causeway Tuesday which revealed the piles of debris left behind. But for restaurants in the area, less water means they can once again open their doors.

“We were very prepared. We open at 4 o'clock today. Very quick turnaround as the water subsided. I'm very happy with our team and our communication," said Partner at Ed’s Seafood Shed Nick Dimario.

“We finally got in today and were able to get things back out, start calling everyone back into work and opened up for dinner service at 4 o'clock," Ralph and Kacoo’s General Manager Jaime Eastridge said.

Both Ed’s Seafood Shed and Ralph and Kacoo’s had specific plans for this storm to minimize the damage.

For General Manager Jaime Eastridge at ralph and Kacoo’s, this was especially hard because this was her first hurricane.

“We were mainly watching the direction of the wind. We're watching the time of high tide and the level it was going to be so we would know what to expect as far as how much water we were going to be getting in," Eastridge said.

And as they get back on their feet, the focus now shifts to helping others do the same.

Ralph and Kacoo’s is working on a plan to help people from out of state with meals. And Ed’s Seafood Shed is giving out discounts to those people as well.

“There's a reason why they call it the hospitality business and southern hospitality rocks. So, we got some water, and we had a plan. We came out and we're open again. Unfortunately, there's a lot of people who won't have that same result, and we need to all reach out and help," Dimario said.

And we asked about the staff as well. Both restaurants say that a couple of employees suffered some property damages. But thankfully there were no injuries.