According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the reward for missing student, Aniah Blanchard, has jumped to $80,000.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) in connection to the disappearance. UFC President Dana White and UFC Athlete Jon Jones added another $25,000 each. And finally an anonymous family from Homewood, Alabama has also offered an additional $25,000.
Blanchard has been missing from Auburn for more than a week now. This new reward came on the same day Auburn police found evidence inside her car that indicates she was harmed.
