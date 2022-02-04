(WALA) -- Reward money is multiplying for one of Alabama's most wanted.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Darin Christopher Starr. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office is matching that amount. In addition, the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers throwing in a reward of $2,500.

The FBI said Starr, 54, is accused of killing his sister-in-law in Coffee County in 2017 in exchange for a motorcycle.

Investigators are calling it a murder-for-hire plot and the alleged killer is on the run. This coming out in a new, unsealed federal grand jury indictment.

Sara Starr was a fourth-grade teacher in Enterprise. According to investigators, she was shot to death in her own driveway one morning before school in 2017.

According to documents, she was killed just days after she served her husband, Jason Starr with divorce-related court documents ordering him to pay $2,550 monthly.

Jason Starr had previously filed for divorce.

While her husband was always a suspect, the indictment only naming Darin Starr as the hitman.

The indictment claims Jason Starr hired his brother Darin to shoot his wife in exchange for a 2016 triumph motorcycle and cash.

Jason Starr is out on bond but wearing an ankle monitor awaiting trial. But his brother is nowhere to be found.

Officials said Darin Starr has ties to Texas, Arizona, Connecticut and Alabama. He is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Darin Starr’s whereabouts is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers using a 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.