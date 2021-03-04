ROBERTSDALE, Ala. --Robertsdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who is accused of using stolen credit cards at Wal-Mart.
This happened on February 27, 2021 at the Robertsdale Wal-Mart.
If you recognize the suspect and vehicle in the photographs, please contact Robertsdale Investigations at 251-947-2222.
