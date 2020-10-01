RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. --The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Joyce Crosby.
Crosby is an 85 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
She was last known to be in the Birmingham area on October 1, 2020 at approximately 7 a.m. driving a gold 2003 Mercury Marquis bearing Alabama tag number TPL380.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Joyce Crosby please contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 664-9852 or call 911.
