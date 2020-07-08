MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Saenger Theatre in downtown Mobile has announced its 2020 Summer Movie Series.
This summer's lineup features 13 movies.
The schedule follows:
- Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. -- "National Lampoon’s Vacation"
- Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. -- "Airplane"
- Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m. -- "Citizen Kane"
- Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. -- "Remember the Titans"
- Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. -- "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off"
- Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. -- "The Big Chill"
- Sunday, Aug. 9 at 3 p.m. -- "Frozen"
- Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. -- "Muscle Shoals"
- Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. -- "Footloose"
- Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. -- "Pretty Woman"
- Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. -- "The Bridge on the River Kwai"
- Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. -- "Ghost"
- Sunday, Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. -- "Jailhouse Rock"
Ticket prices are $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under and seniors 60 and over. Tickets for all movies will go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
The Saenger Theatre Box Office is currently closed, but movie tickets can be purchased at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office at 401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Saenger Box Office will be open on movie days.
Hours will be 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Tickets for movies cannot be purchased online or by phone.
Limited concessions, as well as beer and wine, will be available.
The Saenger will be collecting items for the Ronald McDonald House. Infomration is available at mobilesaenger.com/.
