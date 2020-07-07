Make sure you are prepared for the polls by viewing your sample ballot for the July 14 Alabama primary runoff election.
Due to the postponement of the originally scheduled March 31 primary runoff election after the printing of ballots, the sample ballots, and all ballots used on election day, will contain the election’s original date. However, Alabama’s primary runoff election will be held on Tuesday, July 14.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill's website includes links to sample ballots for each of the state's counties. Links are also available below. Note that there is not a Democrat runoff ballot for every county because a runoff election is not required in every locale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.