Make sure you are prepared for the polls by viewing your sample ballot for the July 14 Alabama primary runoff election.

Due to the postponement of the originally scheduled March 31 primary runoff election after the printing of ballots, the sample ballots, and all ballots used on election day, will contain the election’s original date. However, Alabama’s primary runoff election will be held on Tuesday, July 14.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill's website includes links to sample ballots for each of the state's counties. Links are also available below. Note that there is not a Democrat runoff ballot for every county because a runoff election is not required in every locale.

Autauga
Democrat
Republican

Baldwin
Democrat
Republican

Barbour
Democrat
Republican

Bibb
Democrat
Republican

Blount
Democrat
Republican

Bullock
Democrat
Republican

Butler
Democrat
Republican

Calhoun
Democrat
Republican

Chambers
Democrat
Republican

Cherokee
Democrat
Republican

Chilton
Democrat
Republican

Choctaw
Democrat
Republican

Clarke
Democrat
Republican

Clay
Democrat
Republican

Cleburne
Democrat
Republican

Coffee
Democrat
Republican

Colbert
Democrat
Republican

Conecuh
Democrat
Republican

Coosa
Democrat
Republican

Covington
Democrat
Republican

Crenshaw
Democrat
Republican

Cullman
Democrat
Republican

Dale
Democrat
Republican

Dallas
Democrat
Republican

DeKalb
Democrat
Republican

Elmore
Democrat
Republican

Escambia
Democrat
Republican

Etowah
Democrat
Republican

Fayette
Democrat
Republican

Franklin
Democrat
Republican

Geneva
Democrat
Republican

Greene
Democrat
Republican

Hale
Democrat
Republican

Henry
Democrat
Republican

Houston
Democrat
Republican

Jackson
Democrat
Republican

Jefferson
Democrat
Republican

Lamar
Democrat
Republican

Lauderdale
Democrat
Republican

Lawrence
Democrat
Republican

Lee
Democrat
Republican

Limestone
Democrat
Republican

Lowndes
Democrat
Republican

Macon
Democrat
Republican

Madison
Democrat
Republican

Marengo
Democrat
Republican

Marion
Democrat
Republican

Marshall
Democrat
Republican

Mobile
Democrat
Republican

Monroe
Democrat
Republican

Montgomery
Democrat
Republican

Morgan
Democrat
Republican

Perry
Democrat
Republican

Pickens
Democrat
Republican

Pike
Democrat
Republican

Randolph
Democrat
Republican

Russell
Democrat
Republican

St. Clair
Democrat
Republican

Shelby
Democrat
Republican

Sumter
Democrat
Republican

Talladega
Democrat
Republican

Tallapoosa
Democrat
Republican

Tuscaloosa
Democrat
Republican

Walker
Democrat
Republican

Washington
Democrat
Republican

Wilcox
Democrat
Republican

Winston
Democrat
Republican

