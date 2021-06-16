There's new leadership in the Southern Baptist denomination.
Thousands of members voted for Alabama pastor Ed Litton of Redemption Church in Saraland as the Southern Baptist Convention president.
Litton won the election in a runoff vote Tuesday in Nashville.
According to reports, his election is being called a victory for more moderate members of the Southern Baptist Convention. Litton is a favorite among many young and minority Southern Baptists.
Southern Baptist Convention's more than 14 million members make it the largest protestant denomination in the United States.
