EAST BREWTON, Ala (WALA) -- Police in East Brewton are searching for two men who investigators say ripped off at least two businesses earlier this month and it happened right in front of the cashiers.
It is called the quick-change scam and a fraud expert told FOX10 News it is all about confusion.
“It’s a matter of confusing the clerk,” said Bruce Walstad. “In many cases it’s getting the clerk to count the stores money as theirs.”
East Brewton Police said two scammers went to at least two businesses on June 6th, a Dollar General and a gas station.
Investigators said one of the guy’s ran interference while another man carried out the scam.
In all, close to a thousand bucks was taken and one of the clerk’s lost their job.
“It’s an art form, it’s a skill,” Walstad said. “The men and women who do this are excellent at what they do.”
Walstad is a former law enforcement officer with years of experience investigating these crimes. He said chances are the crooks are not from the area.
“My best guess based on my experience, these guys are traveling down the interstate, getting off in small towns like Brewton, run a couple of them get out of town and be 50 miles up the road and do it again,” he said.
Walstad said quick change scams, are common and has one piece of advice for cashiers.
“Don’t make change for people, close the drawer,” he said. “As soon as they start saying I got singles here can I have a larger bill for it close the drawer and tell them you don’t do that.”
East Brewton Police want to catch the guys responsible. If you know anything, give them a call.
