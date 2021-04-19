CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WALA) -- A search is underway Monday morning for an escaped Alabama inmate.
Authorities say 47-year-old Tracy Bblackburn took off from the Childersburg Work Release Center around 1 o'clock this morning.
He is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Blackburn is serving a five-year sentence for an assault conviction.
If you see tracy blackburn or know where he is this morning, you are asked to notify the Alabama Department of Corrections or local law enforcement authorities right away.
