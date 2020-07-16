MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The United States should study the idea of reparations for slavery, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) said Thursday during a telephone town hall with southwest Alabama residents.
One of the roughly 2,000 people in the 1st congressional district who were on the call asked the senator about the issue. He responded by pointing to a fill sponsored by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).
“That’s a very, very complicated issue,” he said. “It’s a hot button issue. But it’s also a very complicated issue. And I think we’ve got to do that.”
Jones said a nonpartisan commission of academics and others would study the issue and make recommendations about whether and how African-Americans should be compensated for the legacy of slavery.
“And I think right now is an interesting time because I do think in America, we’re at a historic moment where people are now beginning to realize that we have not fulfilled America’s promise to have all people created equal – that there are still systemic problems in this country, systemic racism problems,” he said. “We’ve got inequalities in health care jobs, the economy and within the justice system. So I think the time is right now to at least find a way that we can at least study an issue about the original sin of America, to try to do something to see whether or not, what is the appropriate way, or if there should be some type of reparations going forward.”
Jones addressed a wide range of topics during the one-hour phone call.
On whether there should be more economic stimulus: “I hope we see another check,” he said. “I think the people of America need another check that comes out.” He also called for extending the additional $600-a-week in unemployment benefits. That extra money goes away later this month.
On helping schools resume during the pandemic: Jones pointed to a bill he has co-sponsored with Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) to provide federal funds for schools to reconfigure buildings, buy personal protective equipment and take other measures to make schools safe.
On trade: Jones said he is concerned about manufacturing jobs that have gone to China over the past two decades but wants to make sure any solution does not hurt Alabama farmers and businesses that export to China. He said he sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer asking him to extend tariff exclusions that have helped the Airbus manufacturing facility in Mobile. He also pointed to efforts to protect jobs at Austal USA on the Mobile waterfront.
On Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to mandate masks: Jones praised the governor. “I think that that’s really important for folks to understand that she’s been following the health data, she’s been listening to the health care professionals, and every data point shows that wearing a mask can control this virus,” he said. “It is a one of the best tools in our tool shed.”
On voting: Jones said he believes voting rights should be expanded to ex-prisoners. He also decried “voter suppression” measures that he said include not allowing early voting and easier absentee voting, as well as purging voting rolls.
On health care: Jones reiterated his long-standing call for Alabama to expand Medicaid and pointed to a bill he has sponsored that would have the federal government temporarily pay 100 percent of the additional expansion costs for states that declined to expand the program under the Accordable Care Act. States that took the deal initially got those funds for the first three years.
In addition, Jones said he hopes the next congressional relief package aimed at combatting the pandemic includes federal funds to pay the cost of carrying insurance for people who lost their jobs. Under current law, people can keep the insurance they had under their former employer but must pay the entire cost – including the portion their employers used to pay.
But Jones said he continues to oppose the “Medicare for All” proposals pushed by the more-progressive members of his party.
On police reform: Jones opposed “defunding” police. “That’s just not gonna happen,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’ve got good people that we can encourage to go into law enforcement because that’s how you better law enforcement.”
Jones said he supported a more aggressive bill by Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) that would ban police tactics like no-knock warrants and make it easier to prosecute and sue officers for wrongdoing. He said he opposed the Republican version offered by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
Jones has stepped up his visibility in recent months as he gears up for a re-election fight in which many independent analysts view him as an underdog in the Republican-leaning state. He will face former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville on Nov. 3. Tuberville this week secured the Republican nomination.
