Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) vowed Friday to opposed President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court – regardless of who it is – but stopped short of a radical proposal floated by some of his Democratic colleagues and progressive activists.
Some in the senator’s party have suggested that if Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pushes Trump’s nominee to confirmation before the election, Democrats should respond by expanding the high court beyond its current nine-member lineup if Democrats win the presidency and control of the Senate in November.
Speaking during a Facebook livestream, Jones rejected the idea.
“I am not in favor of packing the Supreme Court. I understand the concerns. But I just think that we start going down slippery slopes when we do those kind of things,” he said.
“And I certainly don’t believe we should do anything in retaliation for what Sen. McConnell’s done. That is just not my style.”
Trump reportedly intends to name Amy Coney Barrett, an appeals court judge and conservative favorite. But Jones said he would not consider any nominee if Republicans act before the election.
Jones had plenty of choice words for Republican hard-ball tactics. He called confirming Trump’s nominee a “blatant political power grab” with hypocrisy that is “unmatched in the history of our constitutional government” and would be a “tear in the fabric of our government that may be irreparable.”
Added Jones: “No one has done more to damage the Senate than Sen. McConnell.”
Jones and other Democrats are enraged that Republicans are moving forward with the nomination despite blocking then-President Barrack Obama’s nominee for a previous vacancy on the court – on grounds that in an election years, the American people should have a role in the direction of the court.
The senator’s Republican opponent, Tommy Tuberville, blasted the incumbent in a statement to FOX10 News.
“The differences between my conservative views and the liberal beliefs held by Doug Jones were already clear, but this Supreme Court nomination brings them even more fully into focus,” he stated.
Tuberville added that he hopes the next justice would protect gun rights and help overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
“Since becoming interim senator, Doug Jones has opposed everything that most Alabamians support and supported everything that most Alabamians oppose,” Tuberville said in the statement.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) recently suggested the party has more “arrows in its quiver” to block Trump’s nominee. But Jones conceded the party does not have a lot of options.
“Those arrows are very few. And I think everybody has to acknowledge that,” he said, adding that he opposes a government shutdown as a way to force concessions from the White House and Senate Republicans.
