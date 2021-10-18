Sen. Tommy Tuberville stopped by Mobile Monday morning.

Local leaders and Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce members got a chance to hear the senator speak about the latest happenings in Washington, while also getting some of their most pressing questions answered.

It's all part of the chamber’s Forum Alabama, which allows folks here at home a chance to talk about state and federal issues with law makers and leaders.

The event kicked off first thing Monday at the Riverview Hotel.

One of the most talked about topics: infrastructure, something that is a major concern for many here on the bay.

“One of the great things about having the senator here in Mobile is letting him see first hand how important Airbus, Austal, the Port, all of our transportation hubs are to the national infrastructure, the success of the city, and the success of the state,” said Terry Harbin, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce board president.

Another issue the Senator spoke out passionately about was rebuilding the American workforce.

Its something he says he believes starts with education.

“The future is now. We can’t wait. We got to get education going again and get technical training going, and understand that you don’t have to go to a four year college to make a living,” said Senator Tuberville.

The forum continues next week with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stopping by the University of South Alabama.

The forum is $50 for future members of the chamber and $30 for current members.