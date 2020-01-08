MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A judge later this month will sentence a former Alabama police officer who was found guilty of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man.
Circuit Judge P.B. McLauchlin set a Jan. 29 sentencing date for former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith. A jury in November found Smith guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Gregory Gunn.
Smith is white. Gunn was black. Smith shot and killed Gunn after he fled from a random stop-and-frisk. The defense maintained that Smith fired in self-defense because Gunn was grabbing a painter's pole from a porch, but prosecutors said Gunn was never a threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.