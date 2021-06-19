Several people killed in pileup on I-65 in Butler County

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Several people are dead following a pile-up on Interstate 65 in Butler County near Greenville, WSFA News reports.
State Troopers closed the interstate in both directions following the crash and will remain blocked into Saturday evening.
Crash witnesses posted photos on social media showing vehicles on fire in the median of I-65.
Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond told WSFA that investigators are unsure of the exact number of people killed.
The wreck happened as Tropical Storm Claudette was moving through and bringing heavy rain to the region.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for anyone who may have photos or videos related to the crash to send them to media.relations@alea.gov or share via social media @aleaprotects.
