Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday this weekend in Alabama

Spring is just around the corner, and its time to restock your severe weather preparedness kit.

This weekend is Alabama's Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday, where you can stock up on essentials, like batteries, weather radios, phone chargers, plywood, tarps, and flashlights.

Anything you need to prepare for another hurricane season here on the Gulf Coast.

You can buy what you need in your severe weather kit tax free, as long as its under 60 dollars.

This also includes portable generators and cords-- something many people are looking into after being without power from Sally just months ago.

"Its not time to let your guard down. We do have that severe weather time that's approaching, and we are about 90 days out from another hurricane season. I know we don't even want to talk about that yet, however its critically important that we prepare," said Jenni Guerry, Deputy Director of Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency.

The tax holiday is happening now through Sunday at midnight.

