OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A southeast Alabama mother, grandmother and grandfather face child abuse charges after investigators accused them of locking children in wooden cages.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones announced the arrests Wednesday of 66-year-old Pamela Deloris Bond, 69-year-old James H. Bond and 30-year-old Kylla Michelle Mann. All three live in Smiths Station.
Lee County investigators found four children at the home ranging in age from 3 to 11. They say an investigation determined the children had been locked in wooden cages multiple times.
The suspects have been charged with two counts of aggravated abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment.
