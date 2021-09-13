URIAH, Ala. (WALA)- A manhunt is over for a Mobile man accused of doing some horrifying things to his father.

The crime happened in Monroe County, just off the Alabama River in a house on Eureka Landing Rd. in Uriah. Zachary Hobbs, the suspect, was picked up in Mobile Tuesday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Hobbs, went to his father's house, taped him to a chair and tortured him. The allegations include Hobbs putting screws underneath his father's fingernails.

Sheriff Tom Boatwright said when Hobbs left, the victim was able to free himself and call 911. He's being treated at the Monroe County Hospital.

Investigators said it's unclear why Hobbs assaulted his father. He's expected to be taken to the Monroe County Jail.