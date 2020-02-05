WBRC-TV in Birmingham and other news outlets now report authorities have charged Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, with capital murder in the shooting death of a Kimberly police officer Tuesday night.
WBRC reports the officer was shot during a pursuit on Interstate 65 in north Jefferson County.
The incident happened around exit 281 on I-65 in northern Jefferson County.
Officials say the officer was taken by ambulance to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Police have not yet identified the officer.
Three other people also were arrested, according to police in Warrior, but it wasn't clear whether additional charges were filed. Officials planned an afternoon news conference to discuss the shooting.
The chief federal prosecutor for north Alabama, U.S. Attorney Jay Town, sent a tweet expressing sorrow over the officer's death.
“The violence against law enforcement is maddening,” Town said.
Johnson has been arrested multiple times on drug possession and other charges over the last decade, court records show. It wasn't immediately clear whether Johnson had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.