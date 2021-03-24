Several Alabama leaders say they've waited too long for the release of 2020's census data.

On Tuesday, U.S. Census Bureau acting director Ron Jarmin told congressional leaders the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of number crunching from the Trump administration are to blame for the holdup.

If census workers move at their current pace, the information will come out five months behind schedule.

Ohio and Alabama are suing the Census Bureau, asking for the process to be accelerated.

When asked if hiring more data reviewers would help, Jarmin said that could actually cause the process to move more slowly.