Several Alabama leaders say they've waited too long for the release of 2020's census data.
On Tuesday, U.S. Census Bureau acting director Ron Jarmin told congressional leaders the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of number crunching from the Trump administration are to blame for the holdup.
If census workers move at their current pace, the information will come out five months behind schedule.
Ohio and Alabama are suing the Census Bureau, asking for the process to be accelerated.
When asked if hiring more data reviewers would help, Jarmin said that could actually cause the process to move more slowly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.