South at risk for severe weather including tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The National Weather Service says chances have increased for severe storms including tornadoes across the Deep South.
Forecasters say about 1 million people live in an area of northeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi that had a moderate chance of dangerous weather on Monday.
A tornado watch has been issued from east Texas through Louisiana into central Mississippi and southern Arkansas.
Forecasters say a lesser threat will extend into Alabama, western Georgia, the western Florida Panhandle and Tennessee as storms move eastward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.