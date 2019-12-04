Spanish Fort sends off Toro football team with pep rally ahead of state championship

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Spanish Fort residents crowded the The Fort Container Park Wednesday night as the city's high school football team readies for the state championship.
The Toros have gone on an improbable run through the playoffs and play Oxford in the state championship in Auburn Friday night.
Before the buses take the team up there Thursday morning, hundreds of people met at The Fort to cheer on the team. The band played, cheerleaders cheered, and Head Coach Ben Blackmon spoke to the crowd, expressing his gratitude for their support in what's been a special year for the team.
"This is great," Blackmon said. "This is the community where you want to grow up, this is where you want to raise your kids because you know everyone is going to invest in you."
The Spanish Fort Toros depart for Auburn Thursday at 8 a.m. Friday's game against Oxford at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn is at 7 p.m.
