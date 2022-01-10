MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama lawmakers say there may be a special session on how to spend the state's remaining pandemic relief funds.

According to several lawmakers, there are discussions with the governor's office on calling a special session that would only focus on the relief money allocation during the upcoming session.

When asked if a special session was planned or under consideration, a spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey says the governor wants this to be an early priority for the legislature.

As you may recall, Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the American Rescue Plan.

Even if the pandemic funding isn't discussed during the regular legislative session, the pandemic will be front and center.

In the state senate, social distancing and masks are left up to your own decision. However, with there being more members in the House, masks will be required for everyone in all of their controlled areas.

Social distancing can be difficult in the State House, but it is encouraged and there is always an online viewing option.

You can keep up with the Alabama legislative session with its new website. There, you can keep track of bills and even watch the meetings and hearings.