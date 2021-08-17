Spring Hill College will welcome new students on Friday, August 20, 2021. Move-in Day officially begins with a check-in at the Arthur R. Outlaw Recreation Center at 9:00 a.m. Students will be greeted by Spring Hill faculty, staff and students -- and includes the tradition of hands-on help with bags, boxes and suitcases as they move into their new home on The Hill.

E. Joseph Lee, PhD, President of Spring Hill College said, “We are excited to welcome our new and returning students to campus! Move-in Day has always been a special part of our new academic year. Our faculty and staff have been working diligently all summer to ensure our students have a safe, real world ready experience that promotes our Jesuit, Catholic tradition of service and care for the whole person.”

Move-in Day kicks off the Badger Beginnings weekend for new and transfer students. The full list of activities for new students and parents is available here. Returning students begin moving in on Saturday, August 21, 2021 followed by the Spring Hill College Week of Welcome. The full list of activities for the week can be found here.

To ensure everyone’s safety, there is a COVID-19 campus mask mandate in place. Meaning, masks are required for all indoor spaces on campus until further notice and applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. This includes classrooms, meetings, and includes visitors and vendors.

The College will also host the first of two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this Friday, August 20, from 8 am to 4 pm in the Outlaw Recreation Center.