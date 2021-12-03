ATLANTA, Ga. (WALA) -- The stage is set inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the 30th SEC Championship game.

And the crimson tide are on their way. Quarterback Bryce Young and the 11 and one Tide come into this game with momentum winning six in a row.

Including last week’s four overtime marathon against Auburn.

But there isn’t a hotter team than their opponent. The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs.

They’ve ran through the SEC East on their way to this game.

Head coaches Kirby Smart and Nick Saban are up for the challenge.

“They’ve been the most consistent team. The most dominant team all year. I think that’s because of the competitive character that they have, the great coaching staff that they have, and the good job that they’ve done together as a team,” Saban said.

“The mindset has been great. Our guys have really been focused. I think it’s very important as a coach that you curb your enthusiasm. You have it under control. This is one of those weeks where you make sure that you don’t leave the battle on the practice field,” Smart said.