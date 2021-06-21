MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler said he set up an exploratory committee for a potential run for Governor in 2022.

Zeigler said Alabama politics has become too much of an inside game while places like Mobile and Baldwin Counties get ignored.

"In Montgomery, we have government of the Montgomery insiders, by the Montgomery insiders, and for the Montgomery insiders," Zeigler said. "I think if we can get that message out, that you've got two clear choices, business as usual in Montgomery, or an effective advocate for the tax paying public."

He has until January 28 to make his decision. If he does declare, Zeigler will face Gov. Kay Ivey in the Republican primary.