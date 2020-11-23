MONTGOMERY, Ala. --The State Canvassing Board, which is composed of Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and Secretary of State John H. Merrill, met this morning to officially certify the results from the November 3, 2020 General Election.
Following each state or federal election, the State Canvassing Board meets to review and certify election results.
“Ahead of this year’s General Election, Alabamians shattered records for voter registration and voter engagement, proving that even a global pandemic cannot hinder our democratic participation,” stated Secretary Merrill.
“Today, we certified those historic results and confirmed that Alabama is committed to providing free, fair, and accessible elections.”
The official certification can be found here.
“I am once again grateful to the voters, poll workers, and local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties who participated in this historic election and stepped up to ensure a safe, sanitary, and secure election was observed,” concluded Merrill.
