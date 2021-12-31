MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A new website will allow you to track developments during the next session of the Alabama legislature.
The web address www.legislature.state.al.us will stay the same. According to a news release, the website will feature a quick search to easily monitor bills and legislative history, create a bill tracking list, and watch live proceedings.
It's the first significant upgrade in five years.
A preview will be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
