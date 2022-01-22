Alabama State School Superintendent Eric Mackey has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mackey tested positive for the virus Friday. He is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot in November.
At this time, he said he is only experiencing “cold-like symptoms.”
He said he is isolating and will be working remotely.
Mackey’s positive test comes as COVID cases are rising. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 26,260 COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools this week. That’s up from 16,035 reported last week.
