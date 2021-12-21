BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Will Alabama lawmakers roll the dice again on a lottery and casino bill during the next legislative session?
The state Senate did pass a bill last year, but it failed in the House.
Baldwin County Sen. Greg Albritton said he plans to introduce a gambling bill which would include a state lottery and casinos.
But even his fellow Republicans aren't sure it will gain much traction thanks to the upcoming primaries in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.