BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Will Alabama lawmakers roll the dice again on a lottery and casino bill during the next legislative session?

The state Senate did pass a bill last year, but it failed in the House.

Baldwin County Sen. Greg Albritton said he plans to introduce a gambling bill which would include a state lottery and casinos.

But even his fellow Republicans aren't sure it will gain much traction thanks to the upcoming primaries in May.