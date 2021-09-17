On Friday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey accepted the resignation of State Treasurer John McMillan upon his appointment to serve as the Executive Director for the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

His resignation is effective Sept. 30.

“I commend Treasurer McMillan for his diligent service to the state of Alabama and wish him well in his new endeavor,” Ivey said for a news release. “His credentials prove he is more than qualified, but he is also a man of integrity. I have full confidence he will bring transparency and professionalism to his new role.”

John McMillan previously served on the Baldwin County Commission, as the Alabama Commissioner of Conservation and Natural Resources, vice president of the Alabama Forestry Association and Commissioner of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industry, as well as a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

“It has been an honor to serve the state of Alabama as Treasurer, and I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments and steady efforts of the great team I’ve had the pleasure of working with these past several years,” John McMillan said for the news release. “I look forward to the new challenge of leading the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission and will commit to providing the same level of dedication to this role as I’ve done in every other aspect of my career.”

Upon receipt of McMillan’s resignation letter, Ivey has appointed former State Treasurer Young Boozer to resume the remainder of the term. Boozer’s appointment is effective Oct. 1.

“I’m pleased to appoint Young Boozer as Alabama State Treasurer,” Ivey said. “I could not think of anyone more qualified or better suited to fill the remainder of John’s term. Young knows the role, knows our state and will immediately be able to get to work. I appreciate his willingness to serve our state in this important position once again.”

“I’m honored and grateful Governor Ivey would ask me to serve in this important position once again,” Boozer said for the news release. “I will hit the ground running and do my best to serve the good people of this great state.”