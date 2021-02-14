MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As Alabama prepares for winter storm conditions, State Troopers are encouraging people to stay off the roads.

ALEA says there will be a mix of ice and snow conditions across much of the state over the next 48 hours.

For people who absolutely must drive during the wintry weather, troopers are asking them to use extreme caution while on the road.

Driving Tips:

Do not utilize your vehicle’s cruise control, this creates issues and could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially when crossing frozen or iced over bridges.

Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and check road conditions at https://algotraffic.com/.

Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or using a cell phone to dial *HP (*47) to reach the nearest Highway Patrol post.

Remain alert for emergency vehicles and remember to obey Alabama’s “move over” law.

Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions and keep gas tanks at least half full.

Remember weather and roadway conditions can deteriorate quickly. Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions and be alerted to changing weather and the possibility of icy and slippery roads.

Unlike tornadoes or thunderstorms that can pop up in a matter of minutes, winter storms usually provide us with days to prepare. Advisories, watches, and warnings are issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the NWS. We encourage everyone to stay connected with their local news stations as well as ALEA’s social media pages for updates on weather and road conditions.

During inclement weather, turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles.

Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which tend to develop hazardous “black ice.”

Keep a blanket, first aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.

Before the Storm Tips:

Create a family plan for winter emergencies and discuss how to stay safe in all conditions.

Stay aware by monitoring the local forecast via radio, TV, internet, or smartphone alerts.

Check both your home and your car’s emergency supply kits to assure that everything is in working order.

Update your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to versions that have a battery backup.

During the Storm Tips:

Avoid being on the roads.

Outdoor pets should be brought inside.

Stay indoors as much as possible. If you absolutely must go outside, keep the duration of your trips short.

The most effective way to stay warm is by wearing multiple layers of clothing.

Keep an emergency supply kit in your car if you cannot avoid driving. Be extra careful driving and remain aware of your surroundings.

DO NOT use a stove to supply heat for your home. Likewise, do not use outdoor grills, gas/propane heaters or generators indoors.

Do not use generators indoors. Plug appliances directly into your generator. DO NOT plug your generator into your household’s electrical wiring.

After the Storm Tips: