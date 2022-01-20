The Alabama School of Mathematics and Science is taking action to develop STEM leaders from a young age.
The school has launched its inaugural Alabama STEM Leadership Academy summer camp for rising Alabama 7th, 8th, and 9th graders.
Participants will stay on the ASMS campus and gain access to advanced courses, leadership training, and community building facilitated by expert faculty members.
Session 1 is from June 6 to 10, 2022, and Session 2 is from June 13 to 17, 2022.
The cost is $430 per session. Need-based scholarships are available as well.
More information is available at: https://www.asms.net/outreach/alabama-stem-leadership-academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.