The Alabama School of Mathematics and Science is taking action to develop STEM leaders from a young age.

The school has launched its inaugural Alabama STEM Leadership Academy summer camp for rising Alabama 7th, 8th, and 9th graders.

Participants will stay on the ASMS campus and gain access to advanced courses, leadership training, and community building facilitated by expert faculty members.

Session 1 is from June 6 to 10, 2022, and Session 2 is from June 13 to 17, 2022.

The cost is $430 per session. Need-based scholarships are available as well.

More information is available at: https://www.asms.net/outreach/alabama-stem-leadership-academy