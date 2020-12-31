JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) -- A store owner in Jackson was rushed to a hospital in Mobile after he was shot during a robbery Thursday morning.
The Clarke County Sheriff Office said it happened at J & M Grocery on Gainestown Road. The victim's family posted on Facebook that he's awake and alert after surgery and is expected to survive.
According to investigators, they are still searching for the gunman.
Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris warns the public that the Sheriff's Office is currently searching for an armed robbery...Posted by Clarke County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 31, 2020
