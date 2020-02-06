In the 8 a.m. hour Thursday, Alabama Power reports more power outages as storms continue to move eastward across Alabama.
Statewide, 12,000 Alabama Power customers are without power.
Those include 4,000 in eastern counties, 3,400 in south-central counties, 3,200 metropolitan Birmingham and 900 western counties.
Alabama Power says crews are working to restore power.
"Be alert and stay safe," the utility advises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.