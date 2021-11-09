As our military veterans are celebrated the second week of November 2021, students at J. Larry Newton Elementary School in Fairhope made it extra special for dozens of our men and women who’ve served in the military. Each year, students line the front of the school as the vets drive through to waving flags and the cheers of children.

Ronnie Brown was deployed on multiple tours of duty overseas between 1989 and 2002, serving with the 1st Cavalry and the 1st and 3rd Infantry Divisions. For him to see the appreciation on the faces of the young people was uplifting. He was at the front of the parade route. Bellowing the train horn under the hood of his truck back at them was his way of saying thanks.

“Just to see everybody participating and the old veterans, to see them out here and still being remembered, it’s heartwarming,” Brown said.

Nathan Turner served in both the US Marine Corps and later in the US Army, only retiring last year. This was his first time to ride through the school parade and he was grateful.

“You know, just the influence that people recognize, it’s a great feeling,” said Turner.

Donning their homemade hats and waving the Stars and Stripes, hundreds of Newton Elementary students lined the front of the school as veterans from across the county and of all ages rode through to the sound of patriotic music.

“It’s always a special time every time,” said Newton 6th-grader, Bethany Pierce. “I’ve been here for seven years now. Every time it rolls around, I’m always really excited to see all the veterans coming through because it’s just an amazing sight.”

Before the parade, the students gathered for an indoor program where they met a few of the veterans and heard some of their stories. Students have spent time in the classroom learning the role those who’ve served in our Armed Forces has played through history in giving us the freedoms we enjoy today.

After the parade ended, several students offered their thoughts.

“We like to honor the veterans and we know what they did for us,” offered Tricia Cate Gunnells.

“Yeah, and it’s just like, everything they did to contribute to like, let us have this opportunity to live in a free country and all the rights that we have, they fought for,” added Sawyer Thompson.

“So, it’s very special that we celebrate this day to celebrate our veterans because of all they’ve done for us,” said Brody Speer.

Another group of classmates were eager to chime in, hoping they’d made the day special for the vets.

“By honoring them,” Ely Bowers simply stated.

“And telling them thank you for serving our country,” added Landon Nolte.

“They gave to us and we gave back to them,” explained Elijah Campbell. “They gave kindness and gave us freedom.”

As the veterans looked over all the smiling faces, they had to feel like all they’d sacrificed was more than worth it. The Veteran’s Day program has been an annual event at J. Larry Newton since its principal, Patrice Wolfe arrived and as can be easily seen, the program has turned into a huge success.