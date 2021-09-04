Surplus state property up for auction in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — People can bid on computers, machinery and even vehicles at an online auction of surplus Alabama state property.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ Surplus Property Division is auctioning off the items through GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.
Items ranging from trucks to refrigerators to office equipment are up for auction.
The auction started at 6 a.m. Thursday and will continue until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Information about becoming an authorized bidder is at www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions.
