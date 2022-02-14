Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford after I-20 chase

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Oxford early Monday morning.

It happened around midnight after Oxford police say a suspect stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

A pursuit began during which the suspect reportedly began firing at officers along I-20.

The suspect was shot as officers returned fire at Airport Rd and AL. Hwy 21. The driver was killed at the scene. No officers were injured.

