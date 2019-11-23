LOWNDES, Co., Ala. (WALA) --
Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was killed in a shooting at a gas station Saturday night.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect as 18-year-old William Chase Johnson.
After a nearly four hour search, Johnson was taken into custody.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey confirmed his death and issued the following statement.
"I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the United States Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe.
He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department."
