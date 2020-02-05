JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. -- WBRC reports a Kimberly police officer is in critical condition after he was shot during a pursuit on Interstate 65 in north Jefferson County Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around exit 281 on I-65 in northern Jefferson County.
Officials say the officer was taken by ambulance to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
An official with the city of Kimberly says the officer, who has not yet been identified, is in critical condition.
Police confirm the suspect wanted in connection to the shooting of the officer plus three other people were taken into custody on Highway 78 in Dora after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Earlier, a blue alert was sent out for the suspect, Preston Chyenne Johnson, who was wanted in connection to the shooting of the officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.