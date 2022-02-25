MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating an officer‐involved shooting involving Monroeville police officers.

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody in Monroeville after police say he fired shots at several police cars. Broderick Young of Monroeville is charged with three counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

It happened about 3:05 p.m. Thursday. Monroeville police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at a residence on Brantley Avenue and a shooting into an occupied dwelling. When officers arrived near the scene, a subject, later identified Young, immediately began firing at the responding officers and one officer returned fire, police said.

At least four Monroeville police cars were hit by bullets, but no one was injured.

The Monroeville Police Department will be investigating the initial report of a person with a gunshot wound. The department Monroe requested that the SBI investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.