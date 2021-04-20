UPDATE: According to the Thomasville Police, both Adrian Craig and Makayla Jones are now in custody.

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Thomasville want to find two people accused of attempted murder.

Investigators said Adrian Craig and Makayla Jones fired shots into a building in Choctaw Corner late Sunday. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about Craig and Jones is asked to call TPD at 334-456-1049.