MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We are in our first week with school closed. Schools are working very closely with families to make sure students have what they need during this time away from the classroom.
And, we are continuing our special series of reports focused on family time and continued learning.
Today, we are going on a virtual field trip to the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo is setting up these field trips during the school hiatus every day -- with a different animal.
To join the virtual field trip to the zoo, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.