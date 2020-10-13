ESCAMBIA CO., Ala. (WALA) - According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman driving on Interstate 65 Sunday claims a man shot at her during an alleged road rage incident near Atmore.
Sheriff Heath Jackson identified the man as Robert Boggan, a taxi driver in Escambia County.
According to authorities, the victim stated that while she was traveling down I-65, a taxi cab pulled up beside her and motioned for her to roll her window down.
After rolling the window down, she stated that the suspect, identified as Boggan, told her that she ran over a tire on the interstate and that it busted his windshield.
They say after the victim refused to pull over, Boggan attempted to run her off the road and he attempted to get in front of her and block her path. The victim stated that while Boggan was beside her vehicle, she heard the sound of something hitting the side of her car. After arriving at a safe location, the victim found bullet holes in the side of her vehicle.
“People are starting to take things into their own hands when they shouldn’t instead of letting law enforcement handle it and call us,” Jackson said. “They’re elevating it to a level that it doesn’t need to go.”
After making contact with the suspect and conducting an interview, Boggan was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, and reckless endangerment. He was given a $100,000.00 bond and instructed to stay away from the victim.
“In this day and time, you don’t try to flag people down and get them to pull over,” Jackson said. “Number one we would ask everybody to get the license plate and dial 911 if it’s that important.”
